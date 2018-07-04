हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

Speeding car hits girl in Muzaffarnagar, incident caught on camera

In a shocking incident, a young girl was hit by a speeding car in Muzaffarnagar of Uttar Pradesh. A video of the same was released by news agency ANI. The girl was hit by the speeding car while she was crossing a road.

Speeding car hits girl in Muzaffarnagar, incident caught on camera

In a shocking incident, a young girl was hit by a speeding car in Muzaffarnagar of Uttar Pradesh. A video of the same was released by news agency ANI. The girl was hit by the speeding car while she was crossing a road.

The incident was caught on a CCTV camera:

According to news agency ANI, the incident took place on July 3. After being hit by the car, the girl was rushed to a hospital where in currently undergoing treatment.

Passers-by rushed to help the girl as she was flung in air by the speeding car.

The police said that the vehicle which hit the girl has been identified and assured that action would be taken against the driver.

Tags:
Uttar PradeshMuzaffarnagarMuzaffarnagar road accidentRoad accident

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close