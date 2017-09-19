SpiceJet flight overshoots runway at Mumbai airport
The Mumbai-Varanasi bound flight was carrying at least 183 passengers.
Mumbai: The passengers of SpiceJet flight SG-703 were taken for a surprise after the flight overshot the runway while landing at Mumbai airport and got stuck in mud on Tuesday evening.
As per ANI, all the passengers on board are said to be safe and no one suffered any injuries.
Meanwhile, the runway is expected to resume operations soon.