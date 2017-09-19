close
SpiceJet flight overshoots runway at Mumbai airport

The Mumbai-Varanasi bound flight was carrying at least 183 passengers.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 19, 2017 - 23:41
SpiceJet flight overshoots runway at Mumbai airport
Pic Courtesy: ANI

Mumbai: The passengers of SpiceJet flight SG-703 were taken for a surprise after the flight overshot the runway while landing at Mumbai airport and got stuck in mud on Tuesday evening.

The Mumbai-Varanasi bound flight was carrying at least 183 passengers.

As per ANI, all the passengers on board are said to be safe and no one suffered any injuries.

Meanwhile, the runway is expected to resume operations soon.

TAGS

Spicejet flightflight overshootsmumbai airportSpicejet flight SG-703

