SpiceJet passenger handed over to police at Pune airport for carrying .22 Calibre bullets

SpiceJet

SpiceJet's employees found 22 live rounds of .22 caliber bullets at around 4.45 am on Thursday, ANI reported.

PUNE: A passenger was detained on Thursday morning at Pune airport for carrying bullets in his baggage. The passenger was travelling to Bengaluru on a SpiceJet flight when the ammunition was found by the airline's staff in his baggage.

SpiceJet's employees found 22 live rounds of .22 caliber bullets at around 4.45 am on Thursday, ANI reported.

The passenger was questioned by the airline's staff over the ammunition but he failed to produce a valid document. The passenger - whose identity was not revealed - was handed over to the police for further legal actions.

"SpiceJet security staff during baggage screening found a passenger carrying 22 live cartridges at Pune airport. He was questioned by SpiceJet staff & CISF was immediately informed. Passenger was handed over to CISF & was then taken to local police station" said a SpiceJet spokesperson.

On Wednesday. a Dubai-bound SpiceJet flight from Mumbai landed back in the city after being airborne, due to a technical glitch in the aircraft.

According to a statement by SpiceJet, "On January 9, 2019, flight SG-13 returned back to Mumbai due to a minor technical issue. The aircraft made a normal landing. Reports of emergency landing are wrong and baseless. After checks, aircraft continued with its rotation and has landed at Dubai in the normal course of business."

On January 6, SpiceJet's Boeing 737 MAX plane from Hong Kong suffered a mid-air engine problem, forcing the aircraft to make an emergency landing in Varanasi, according to news agency PTI. The plane was flying to Delhi from Hong Kong.

