Spread awareness about Vedas in language understood by people: RSS chief

New Delhi: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said awareness should be spread about Vedas, the oldest scriptures of Hinduism composed in vedic Sanskrit, in a language that is understood by people in today's world.

Stressing that the Vedas contain high-quality knowledge which neither needs "any certificate" nor a requirement to prove it, he said people should be made aware about it to make this world a better place.

However, he said, the "form" of Vedas which is available today was made thousands of years ago.

"There is a difference in language at that time and today's time...We have to make people understand Vedas in a language that is understood in the modern world," he said.

Bhagwat was addressing a gathering at 'Bharatma Ashokji Singhal Vedic Awards 2017' here.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present on the occasion.