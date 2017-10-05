close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Spread awareness about Vedas in language understood by people: RSS chief

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said awareness should be spread about Vedas, the oldest scriptures of Hinduism composed in vedic Sanskrit, in a language that is understood by people in today's world.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, October 5, 2017 - 22:41

New Delhi: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said awareness should be spread about Vedas, the oldest scriptures of Hinduism composed in vedic Sanskrit, in a language that is understood by people in today's world.

Stressing that the Vedas contain high-quality knowledge which neither needs "any certificate" nor a requirement to prove it, he said people should be made aware about it to make this world a better place.

However, he said, the "form" of Vedas which is available today was made thousands of years ago.

"There is a difference in language at that time and today's time...We have to make people understand Vedas in a language that is understood in the modern world," he said.

Bhagwat was addressing a gathering at 'Bharatma Ashokji Singhal Vedic Awards 2017' here.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present on the occasion. 

TAGS

RSSMohan BhagwatUttar PradeshVedas

From Zee News

Delhi

Delhi government bars schools from allowing outsiders on pr...

Pakistan warns India against surgical strikes on its soil
Asia

Pakistan warns India against surgical strikes on its soil

Facebook `context` button is latest effort to fight fake news
Internet & Social Media

Facebook `context` button is latest effort to fight fake ne...

Asia

Suicide bombing at southwestern Pakistani shrine kills six

India

Failure to agree on global anti-terrorism pact lets terrori...

India

PIL in SC to bar people from contesting polls from two seat...

India

Ready to face polls anytime, people waiting to give befitti...

Kerala

BJP holds 'Jana Raksha Yatra' in Jammu against...

Donald Trump continues attacks on Senate intelligence panel, US media
AmericasWorld

Donald Trump continues attacks on Senate intelligence panel...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

The colonial relic of secrecy

Swachh Bharat Mission: Need clarity on actual impact

J&K: Ceasefire violations by Pakistan double from last year; infiltration bids on rise as well

As RBI keeps key rate unchanged at 6%, you should know what is CRR, SLR, Repo Rate and Reverse Repo Rate

India will be at the back of my mind while addressing public health issues: Dr Soumya Swaminathan