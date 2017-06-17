close
Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena attends India organised Yoga Day

Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena on Saturday performed a number of yoga asanas and joined thousands of yoga enthusiasts to celebrate the International Day of Yoga.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 - 13:54

Colombo: Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena on Saturday performed a number of yoga asanas and joined thousands of yoga enthusiasts to celebrate the International Day of Yoga.

Messages from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj were displayed at the venue.

Sirisena performed a number of yoga asanas and encouraged yoga institutions in Sri Lanka to continue their good work in the event organised by the Indian Cultural Center here.

Speaking on the occasion, High Commissioner Taranjit Singh Sandhu highlighted the efforts led by Prime Minister Modi in the UN declaring June 21 as the International Day of Yoga. He said the world now recognises yoga, as a human treasure - a key to good health.

This event followed weeks of yoga activities across Sri Lanka, including the first-ever Yoga Road Show, a unique event that saw dozens of yoga instructors travel by bus to various locations across Sri Lanka, including Polonnaruwa, Sigiriya, Trincomalee, Batticaloa, Kataragama, Galle, Jaffna and Colombo to promote, popularise and teach yoga.

The journey connected thousands of minds, spreading the message of yoga for well-being, Sandhu said. 

TAGS

Narendra ModiSushma SwarajSri Lanka PresidentMaithripala SirisenaYoga DayInternational Day of Yoga

