Sridevi was an incredibly talented and versatile actress: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday expressed shock over the sudden death of actor Sridevi, whom he described as an ''incredibly talented and versatile actress.''

The Congress president said that her work spanned on a range of genres and languages.

''Shocked to hear about the sudden and untimely death of one of India's favourite actresses, Sridevi. Sridevi was an incredibly talented and versatile actress whose vast body of work spanned a range of genres and languages. My condolences to her family. May her soul rest in peace,'' the Congress president said on Twitter.

The Padma Shri awardee, who had an illustrious career spanning over four decades, passed away last night.

She was 54.

The iconic actor's funeral is likely to take place on Monday, although there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

The actress reportedly died due to massive cardiac arrest.

She was rushed to the nearby Rashid Hospital but pronounced dead on admission.

Sridevi was in Dubai to attend the marriage function of actress Sonam Kapoor's cousin Mohit Marwah, along with husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi.

The actress is remembered for her performance is some of the iconic Bollywood films like "Mr. India", "Nagina", "Sadma", "ChalBaaz", "Chandni", "Khuda Gawah", among many others in different Indian languages.

The Padma Shri recipient, who made a comeback to Bollywood in 2012 with "English Vinglish" after a long break of 15 years, was last seen in "Mom" in 2017.

(With PTI inputs)