Sridevi's demise huge loss for nation: Piyush Goyal

NEW DELHI: Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday expressed condolence to the family of Bollywood actress Sridevi on her sudden demise and said that it is a huge loss for the nation.

Speaking to ANI, Goyal recollected the marvellous work of the actresses` and said that the news is not less than a shock for everyone.

"I was shocked to hear the news of her demise.

She played an important role in the field of performing arts. We all have seen her capabilities on the screen.

This is a huge loss for the nation.

I give my heartfelt condolences to her family," Goyal told ANI.Politician, sportsperson and film and television fraternity all poured in their tribute to the Padma Shri recipient actress, who died last night due to cardiac arrest in Dubai.

Sridevi was attending a family wedding with her husband Boney Kapoor and her younger daughter Khushi in Dubai.