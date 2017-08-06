J&K: CRPF jawan injured after bike-borne terrorists attack patrol party in Nowgam

Nowgam: Two bike-borne terrorists attacked a party of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowgam on Saturday night. The terrorists, however, fled from the spot after the incident. As per the report of ANI, a wireless operator of 29 BN CRPF received a bullet injury in his thigh in the attack.

Public Relation Officer (PRO) of CRPF, Rajesh Yadav said that the police fired in the air to avoid civilian causality as the area was very crowded and had heavy traffic movement.

Talking to leading daily Times Of India, a senior police official said,"The attack took place at around 8:45 pm when the CRPF personnel, who were a part of road opening deployment, were returning back to their camp."

Meanwhile, a massive search operation was conducted to nab the terrorists.

Further details are awaited.