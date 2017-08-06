close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Srinagar: Enforcement Directorate arrests Separatist Shabir Shah's close aide

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been tough on Separatists regarding the alleged funding by Pakistan for illegal activities in Kashmir.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Sunday, August 6, 2017 - 15:11
Srinagar: Enforcement Directorate arrests Separatist Shabir Shah&#039;s close aide
Pic Courtesy: PTI

Srinagar: The Enforcement Directorate on Sunday arrested Aslam Wani, close aide of Separatist leader Shabir Shah from Srinagar, in connection with terror funding case. Wani will be brought to Delhi today.

Earlier, the ED remand of Shabir Shah, a Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) chairman, was extended for six days.

This came after the Enforcement Directorate submitted an application before a Delhi court for further remand of Shah.

In its remand application, the ED submitted before the court that Shah is in continuous contact with anti national elements/ terrorists residing in Pakistan in garb of the Kashmir issue.

On July 26, Shah was produced in the Patiala House Court, following which he was sent to a seven-day ED custody.

On July 25, Shah was arrested from his residence, where he was under house detention for a very long time, in Jammu and Kashmir`s Srinagar.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been tough on Separatists regarding the alleged funding by Pakistan for illegal activities in Kashmir.

On July 24, the NIA arrested seven separatists over money laundering charges, for funding terror in the Kashmir Valley.

All seven separatist leaders - Altaf Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Mehraj Kalwal, Shahid-ul-Islam, Naeem Khan and Bitta Karate - were later sent to 10-day NIA custody.

The accused have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The NIA visited Srinagar in May to probe the alleged funding by Pakistan for illegal activities in Kashmir, and questioned several Separatist leaders on the issue of raising, collecting and transferring funds via the Hawala route and other channels to fund terror activities in Kashmir.

TAGS

Enforcement DirectorateArrestTerroristDemocratic Freedom PartySeparatist

From Zee News

RSS worker&#039;s murder &#039;most brutal&#039;, even enemies not this barbaric: Arun Jaitley
India

RSS worker's murder 'most brutal', even enem...

12 militants killed in Afghanistan attacks
WorldAsia

12 militants killed in Afghanistan attacks

Mumbai shocker: Auto driver chops off sleeping wife&#039;s head, kids witness brutal murder
Maharashtra

Mumbai shocker: Auto driver chops off sleeping wife's...

US mosque hit by explosion
AmericasWorld

US mosque hit by explosion

Trai, app firms to deliberate on speed testing methodologies
Technology

Trai, app firms to deliberate on speed testing methodologie...

PunjabIndia

Chandigarh sub-divisional magistrate arrested by CBI for br...

IIT-K to let students run entrepreneurship from hostel rooms
Education

IIT-K to let students run entrepreneurship from hostel room...

Kerala: Union Minister Arun Jaitley meets, consoles grieving kin of slain RSS worker
KeralaIndia

Kerala: Union Minister Arun Jaitley meets, consoles grievin...

Donald Trump wants Pakistan&#039;s &#039;paradoxical&#039; policies to change
World

Donald Trump wants Pakistan's 'paradoxical'...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Falling prey to a game of death: Blue Whale Challenge shows the ugly underbelly of the Internet

Usha's Pati is new Up-Rashtrapati: From law student to upholder of Constitution

US turns away from Pak, China serenades Islamabad

Chilarai: The swift-as-a-kite fearless Koch warrior

The renewable energy revolution in India