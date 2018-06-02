हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kaiser Ahmad

Srinagar youth run over by CRPF vehicle dies

  21-year-old youth who sustained injuries here on Friday after being run over by a CRPF vehicle died on Saturday, officials said.

Srinagar youth run over by CRPF vehicle dies
Representational image

Srinagar:  21-year-old youth who sustained injuries here on Friday after being run over by a CRPF vehicle died on Saturday, officials said.

Hospital sources said Kaiser Ahmad, who was admitted to Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura, has succumbed to critical internal injuries.

The youth was over run by a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) vehicle in Nowhatta area on Friday after the vehicle was stuck amid a protesting mob.

Police said there was no deployment in the area on Friday as the authorities had decided to ease tension in the area during Friday`s congregational prayers.

Police said the vehicle had taken a wrong turn because of which it fell into a mob of protesting youth.

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah criticised the state government for the incident. He said on his twitter page: "Ceasefire means no guns so use jeeps.

"Earlier they tied people to the fronts of jeeps and paraded them around villages to deter protesters. Now they just drive their jeeps right over protestors. 

Tags:
Kaiser AhmadKashmir Institute of Medical Sciencescritical internal injuriesCentral Reserve Police Force.Chief Minister Omar Abdullah

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close