SSC 2017 Recruitment: Paper II of Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak exam on August 8

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced that the Descriptive Paper II of Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak exam will be held August 8, 2017. 

﻿
Last Updated: Thursday, July 20, 2017 - 12:38
Staff Selection Commission Recruitment 2017: Descriptive Paper II of Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak exam will be held August 8, 2017. PTI Photo

New Delhi: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced that the Descriptive Paper II of Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak exam will be held August 8, 2017. The test will be held from 10 to 12 am, informed a notice on the SSC website.

The commission had notified of the combined recruitment of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination for the year 2017 in April. 

This recent notification asks candidates to download their e-admit card from the ssc.nic.in websites of the respective regional office.

The Paper 1 exam was held on June 15, 2017. A total of 2,042 candidates have qualified for Paper II.

The commission is yet to notify the number of vacancies in Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak positions.

 

