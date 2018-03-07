SSC aspirants go bald to protest against exam paper leak in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Protests against the alleged leak of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) examination paper, that started off in the national capital, gained momentum with aspirants tonsuring their heads at Delhi's CGO complex.

Visuals of SSC candidates tonsuring their heads in protest at CGO complex in Delhi. #SSCExamScam pic.twitter.com/EEz2ovU9Ri — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2018

Despite the government ordering a CBI investigation into the SSC examination papers leak case, thousands of aspirants have refused to call off their week-long agitation, until they get a written assurance regarding it.

Candidates have also been protesting over the issue in other parts of the country including Bihar, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

The SSC, which conducts examination for subordinate services, had recommended an inquiry by the CBI into the allegations of a leak of questions of the Combined Graduate Level (Tier-II) Examination 2017 held from February 17 to 22.

On Sunday, Delhi BJP chief and MP Manoj Tiwari, along with a delegation of the candidates, had met SSC chairman Ashim Khurana seeking CBI probe.

They had also met the Union Home Minister to apprise him about their concerns.

Social activist Anna Hazare too met the students protesting outside the Commission's office and supported their demand for a CBI probe.

Later, in a statement, the SSC chairman had said the commission agreed to recommend to the Department of Personnel and Training to request the government to conduct a CBI inquiry into the allegations of the leak of questions of Paper-I on February 21 and other related issues.

Students from across India have gathered outside the CGO Complex, where the SSC is headquartered, demanding a CBI inquiry into the allegations of leak of questions of the Combined Graduate Level (Tier-II) Examination 2017 held from February 17 to 22.

The SSC conducts examinations for recruitment to lower categories of posts in the central government.