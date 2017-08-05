SSC CGL 2016 result declared at ssc.nic.in

New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Saturday declared the final result of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2016.

The SSC released the final results for the CGL for the posts of assistant audit officer, posts of junior statistical officer and other posts.

Earlier, the Commission had said that the final result of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2016 tentatively on August 4, 2017 at 6 pm.

Post of assistant audit officer, post of junior statistical officer

Steps to check SSC CGL 2016 final result:

Open official website for ssc.nic.in

Click on the Result tab

The result will be displayed on your screen

Take a print out for your future reference