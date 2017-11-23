SSC CGL Tier I 2017 Result: Answer Keys, Question Paper released on ssc.nic.in

NEW DELHI: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the Final Answer keys along with Question Paper(s) for Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I) 2017.

Candidates can check their SSC CGL 2017 Answer Keys on official website ssc.nic.in

How to access the answer keys:

Open the above-mentioned website

Click on - Final Answer Key–Combined Graduate Level(Tier-I) Examination, 2017 link

- A new window will open.

- Enter Roll number, exam date, password.

- Click on Submit button

- The list will be displayed on your screen.

Official notification of the Combined Higher Secondary Higher Level (10+2) Examination 2017 has been published by the SSC.

The registration for it started from November 18. It will continue till December 18.

Computer-based test Tier I will be from March 4, 2018 to March 26, 2018 and descriptive paper Tier 2 will be July 8, 2018.

The Staff Selection Commission had declared the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I) 2017 Results on October 30, 2017.

15,43,962 candidates had appeared in this examination which was conducted in 43 batches across the country.