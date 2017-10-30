SSC CGL Tier I 2017 Results likely to be released on October 31; check ssc.nic.in
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release SSC CGL Tier I 2017 Results on October 31 (Tuesday).
Candidates who had appeared for examination can view their result on official website ssc.nic.in.
The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination, 2017 (Tier-I) was held from August 5 to 23.
15,43,962 candidates had appeared in this examination which was conducted in 43 batches across the country.
Tier 1 exam is computer-based and contains 25 questions each for Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Comprehension. Each section carries a weight of 5
How to check SSC CGL Tier 1 results 2017
Visit the official website
Click on SC CGL 2017 tier 1 exam Results button
Enter your roll number, date of birth, other details
Click on submit
Your results will be displayed on screen