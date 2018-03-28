SSC exam online cheating gang busted, four arrested

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police and Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) launched a joint operation on Tuesday night and arrested four people who had helped the students in cheating in the online examination of SSC Higher Secondary Level Examination.

The accused are from Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. An FIR has been registered against the accused in North Delhi's Timarpur police station.

According to the initial investigation, the accused used to work on contract basis. They reportedly used to receive lakhs of rupees for helping the students in passing all the SSC examination.

The accused have been identified as Ajay, Param, Gaurav and Sonu - all resident of Delhi-NCR. The gang was helping as many as 100-150 students in cheating.

Laptops, 10 phones, around 50 lakh rupees, 3 cars, pen drives, hard disks, dongles and other documents have been recovered from them.