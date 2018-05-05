SSC issues notification for CGL 2018 examination, check details on www.ssc.nic.in

NEW DELHI: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Saturday issued notification for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2018 examination on its official website.
Interested and eligible candidates log on to its website for more details regarding the SSC CGL 2018 examination – www.ssc.nic.in.
Eligible candidates can now apply for SSC CGL 2018 examination through the official website: ssc.nic.in
STEPS TO APPLY FOR SSC CGL EXAM 2018
Log on to the official website OR copy and paste the link given below in the new tab
Register yourself as a new user, you would need email ID and phone number for OTP
Pay the Application fee online
Keep the scanned copies of the recent passport size photograph, signature, thump expression ready for the application
After registration, click on the Apply button
Fill the application form online
After cross-checking the details, click on the submit button
Download the filled up application form
Take print out for future use