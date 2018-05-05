SSC issues notification for CGL 2018 examination, check details on www.ssc.nic.in

NEW DELHI: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Saturday issued notification for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2018 examination on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates log on to its website for more details regarding the SSC CGL 2018 examination – www.ssc.nic.in.

Eligible candidates can now apply for SSC CGL 2018 examination through the official website: ssc.nic.in

STEPS TO APPLY FOR SSC CGL EXAM 2018

Log on to the official website OR copy and paste the link given below in the new tab

Register yourself as a new user, you would need email ID and phone number for OTP

Pay the Application fee online

Keep the scanned copies of the recent passport size photograph, signature, thump expression ready for the application

After registration, click on the Apply button

Fill the application form online

After cross-checking the details, click on the submit button

Download the filled up application form

Take print out for future use