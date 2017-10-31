ssc.nic.in - SSC CGL Tier I 2017 Result announced
The Staff Selection Commission has declared the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I) 2017 Results.
Visit official website http://ssc.nic.in/ to access SSC CGL Tier I 2017 Results.
Candidates who had appeared for examination can view their result on official website ssc.nic.in.
The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination, 2017 (Tier-I) was held from August 5 to 23.
15,43,962 candidates had appeared in this examination which was conducted in 43 batches across the country.
Tier 1 exam is computer-based and contains 25 questions each for Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Comprehension. Each section carries a weight of 5
How to check SSC CGL Tier 1 results 2017
Visit the official website
Click on Link - Declaration of Result of Combined Graduate Level (Tier 1) Examination, 2017
A new window will open.
Click on Result tab.
The results will be displayed on screen