ssc.nic.in - SSC CGL Tier I 2017 Result announced

New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission has declared the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I) 2017 Results.

Visit official website http://ssc.nic.in/ to access SSC CGL Tier I 2017 Results.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release SSC CGL Tier I 2017 Results on October 31 (Tuesday).

Candidates who had appeared for examination can view their result on official website ssc.nic.in.

The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination, 2017 (Tier-I) was held from August 5 to 23.

15,43,962 candidates had appeared in this examination which was conducted in 43 batches across the country.

Tier 1 exam is computer-based and contains 25 questions each for Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Comprehension. Each section carries a weight of 5

How to check SSC CGL Tier 1 results 2017

Visit the official website

Click on Link - Declaration of Result of Combined Graduate Level (Tier 1) Examination, 2017

A new window will open.

Click on Result tab.

The results will be displayed on screen