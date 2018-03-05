SSC paper leak: Protests intensify, aspirants want written assurance on CBI probe

New Delhi: Despite the government ordering a CBI investigation into the leak of SSC examination papers, thousands of aspirants have refused to call off their week-long protest.

According to reports, the protest over the issue of SSC question papers leak has now intensified to other parts of the country and thousands of aspirants have now joined the agitation in Bihar, UP and Delhi.

The protesters have refused to call off their agitation until the government gives a written assurance regarding the CBI probe into the matter.

Thousands of SSC aspirants have taken to streets in Bihar's capital Patna, carrying banners and posters in their hands.

In order to prevent any law and order situation, the Patna administration has deployed a large number of policemen on the streets of Patna.

Giving in to their demands, the government today ordered an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the SSC question paper leak case.

This came a day after the SSC, which conducts the examination, recommended a CBI investigation into the alleged paper leaks in one of its tests held on February 21.

''The government has ordered a CBI probe into the alleged paper leak in one of the tests of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) held last month,'' Home Minister Rajnath Singh said today.

The SSC, which conducts examination for subordinate services, had recommended an inquiry by the CBI into the allegations of a leak of questions of the Combined Graduate Level (Tier-II) Examination 2017 held from February 17 to 22.

"We have accepted demands of protesting candidates and have given orders for CBI inquiry. The protest of the students should stop now," Singh told reporters here.

On Sunday, Delhi BJP chief and MP Manoj Tiwari, along with a delegation of the candidates, met SSC chairman Ashim Khurana seeking CBI probe.

They had also met the Union Home Minister to apprise him about their concerns.

Social activist Anna Hazare too met the students protesting outside the Commission's office and supported their demand for a CBI probe.

Later, in a statement, the SSC chairman had said the commission agreed to recommend to the Department of Personnel and Training to request the government to conduct a CBI einquiryinto the allegations of leak of questions of Paper-I on February 21, and other related issues.

Meanwhile, in a partial relief to commuters, Delhi Metro today opened one of the gates of the JLN Stadium station for public after two days of closure in view of a protest by job aspirants at the CGO Complex nearby.

"The JLN Stadium station is now open for public, but entry and exit is allowed only from the main gate, i.E., Gate No. 4. Rest of the gates would remain shut till further directions," a senior DMRC official said.

The station falls on the Delhi Metro network's busy Violet Line that connects Kashmere Gate to Escorts Mujesar.

It was closed around 9 am on Saturday on the advice of Delhi Police.

Students from across India have gathered outside the CGO Complex, where the SSC is headquartered, demanding a CBI inquiry into the allegations of leak of questions of the Combined Graduate Level (Tier-II) Examination 2017 held from February 17 to 22.

The SSC conducts examinations for recruitment to lower categories of posts in the central government.