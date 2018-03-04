SSC recommends CBI probe into paper leaks as thousands protest in Delhi

New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), which conducts examination for subordinate services, on Sunday decided to recommend a CBI inquiry into the alleged paper leaks in one of its tests held on February 21.

In a statement, SSC chairman Ashim Khurana said that a delegation of candidates, who were protesting against the alleged paper leaks, met him along with Delhi BJP chief Tiwari and handed over a memorandum.

They pressed for a CBI enquiry into the allegations of leaking of the SSC question papers of the Combined Graduate Level (Tier-II) Examination 2017 held from February 17 to 22.

"The commission agreed to recommend to the Department of Personnel and Training to request the government to conduct a CBI enquiry into the allegations of leaking of question papers of Paper-I on February 21, and other related issues," the statement said.

Earlier, Tiwari, along with the protesting students, met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and apprised him about the concerns raised by the protesting SSC aspirants.

Speaking to reporters later, Tiwari said that he had met Rajnath Singh along with protesting SSC aspirants during which their demand for a CBI probe into the SSC paper leak was accepted. "Home

''The Home Minister heard the students and assured action in this regard," he said.

Tiwari further said that if corruption has happened then it should be investigated adding, "We are against corruption and the demand of these students is very genuine."

"I have complete faith in my government, the culprit whoever it may be, will not be spared as BJP and Delhi state stand by their demand," he added.

''I request those still sitting in protest to go home. I assure them that the process of CBI investigation has started,'' Manoj Tiwari said.

I request those still sitting in protest to go home. I assure them that the process of CBI investigation has started: Manoj Tiwari, BJP State President on alleged paper leak of #SSC pic.twitter.com/0anWnHqLGy — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2018

Meanwhile, Tiwari's colleague and BJP Member of Parliament (MP) Meenakshi Lekhi too assured the aspirants of a fair investigation at the earliest.

"We have had a meeting with the Home Minister and he assured us that an investigation has been initiated in the case," she said adding that a thorough probe will be done in the matter.

In a related development, anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare today met the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) aspirants who are protesting against the alleged paper leak of the combined graduate level exam.

The protesters have been demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)-led investigation into the matter.

Hazare urged the protestors to walk on the path of non-violence and demanded the government to take action in this regard.

"While opposing injustice and harassment, it is extremely important to walk on the path of non-violence. This strengthens the democracy," he told the protestors.

The students have been protesting outside the SSC office at CGO complex here since February 27, seeking a CBI probe into the alleged paper leak in the Combined Graduate-Level (CGL) exam.

The SSC conducts examinations for recruitment to lower categories of posts in the central government.

(With PTI inputs)