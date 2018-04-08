हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
SSC Recruitment 2018: SSC notifies 1,819 job vacancies on ssc.nic.in – Qualification, important dates, job locations

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has notified as many as 1,819 job vacancies on its official website ssc.nic.in, for which aspirants can apply in the month of April. The SSC Recruitment 2018 job opening notification, dated April 8 2018, refers to vacancies for the post of sub inspector of police, Junior coach-dispenser, fire operator-cum-driver, legal assistant and steno typist.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Apr 08, 2018, 09:26 AM IST
Here are the details of all the SSC job vacancies:

Sub Inspector of Police:

Job location – Bhubaneswar
Total number of job openings – 6
Last date to apply for the vacancy – April 26, 2018

Fire operator-cum-driver:

Minimum qualification – education till class 12
Job location – Gurgaon
Total number of job openings – 1646
Last date to apply for the vacancy – May 6, 2018

Legal Assistant:

Minimum qualification – LLB, LLM
Job location – Panchkula
Total number of job openings – 20
Last date to apply for the vacancy – April 20, 2018

Junior Coach-Dispenser:

Minimum qualification – Graduation/Diploma for Junior Coach; Education up to class 12/Diploma for Dispenser
Job location – Panchkula
Total number of job openings – 130
Last day to apply for the vacancy – April 9, 2018

Steno Typist:

Minimum qualification – Education up to class 12/Graduation
Job location – Panchkula
Total number of job openings – 17
Last day to apply for the vacancy – April 17, 2018

Trending