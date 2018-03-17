SSC scam: Aspirants give 15-day ultimatum to Centre for CBI probe, to launch #YuvaHallaBol on March 31

New Delhi: Thousands of aspirants and students, who have been protesting against the alleged leak of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) examination paper, have now given a 15-day ultimatum to the central government for initiating a CBI probe into the matter.

The aspirants have demanded a CBI probe under a Supreme Court-monitored committee in the alleged SSC scam and gave the Centre an ultimatum till March 31 to meet their demands.

The protesters who have been protesting for the last 18 days across the country also met Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday outside the Staff Selection Commission headquarters at CGO Complex in south Delhi.

Gandhi had on Thursday attacked the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for trying to hide the SSC paper leak, further asking to stop playing with the future of the youth.

जुमला था हर साल 2 करोड़ रोज़गार

ऊपर से वैकेंसियों पर वार नाक के नीचे होता SSC महाघोटाला

साहेब बताएं इसपर पर्दा क्यों डाला? युवाओं का भविष्य कर रहे तार तार

क्या नौकरियों पर सिर्फ़ पैसे वालों का अधिकार? युवाओं के भविष्य से खेलना बंद करो

व्यापम का राष्ट्रीयकरण करने वालों शर्म करो pic.twitter.com/3fytodRDbd — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) March 15, 2018

Later, addressing the protesters, Swaraj India leader Anupam, who has been involved in the protests from the beginning, said that students are losing the immense patience that they have exhibited in the last 18 days.

Issuing the ultimatum, he said that the government's response has "exposed" it.

"A government, which so brazenly ignores the genuine and just demands of students, has no moral right to remain in power. Hence, students from all over the country will assemble in Delhi on March 31 against the ongoing corruption and irregularities in recruitment to government jobs and also demand the resignation of Union Minister (of State for Personnel) Jitendra Singh, who has failed in his duty," he said.

Rajat, an SSC aspirant, said that they called for the country's youth to assemble in the national capital for #YuvaHallaBol on March 31, giving a time of 15 days to fulfill their demands of a fair inquiry.

He said that they have also demanded that the SSC must not conduct any other examination till the CBI probe is done.

If our demands aren't met, students from all over the country will assemble in Delhi and gherao the Parliament," he added.