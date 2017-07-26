close
SSC Selection Posts Answer Key 2017 released; check ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released tentative answer key of selection posts for graduate and above level posts.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 11:31
SSC Selection Posts Answer Key 2017 released; check ssc.nic.in
Representional Image

New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released tentative answer key of selection posts for graduate and above level posts.

The computer based written exam was held on July 16, 2017.

SSC Select Posts answer keys can be accessed on official website ssc.nic.in

Steps to check SSC Answer Key 2017:

Open official website

Click on 'Tentative Answer key - Selection Posts for Graduate and above level posts examination in Computer Based Mode' link

The candidates may login using their same User ID and Password which were used during the Examination and submit representations, if any, from 24.07.2017 to 26.07.2017(5.00 PM) through on-line modality only, on payment of Rs 100/- per answer.

