Stalin says Karunanidhi's health normalising, urges party workers to maintain calm

Chennai: MK Stalin said late on Sunday night that there had been an unexpected setback in Karunanidhi's health but that active medical attention ensured his condition began normalising. This after a massive health scare led to rumours and scenes of chaos outside the private hospital where the veteran DMK leader is currently receiving treatment.
Karunanidhi was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Kauvery Hospital at around 0130hrs on Saturday after his blood pressure dropped. On Sunday evening, his health deteriorated. A medical bulletin issued at 2130hrs on Sunday night informed that while there was indeed a health setback, Karunanidhi responded to treatment. "There was a transient setback in the clinical condition of Kalignar Dr M Karunanidhi, DMK President and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. With active medical support, his vital signs are normalising. He continues to be closely monitored and treated by the panel of expert doctors," read the bulletin.
Tamil Nadu: Latest visuals from outside Chennai's Kauvery hospital where DMK Chief M #Karunanidhi is admitted. Heavy security has been deployed as people gather outside. The DMK Chief continues to be closely monitored & treated by panel of doctors, his vital signs are normalising pic.twitter.com/PKeoLqlZjX
Family members, including Stalin and Kanimozhi were at the hospital till late at night on Sunday, before leaving. Stalin issued a statement in which he too confirmed that Karunanidhi's health is improving.
MK Stalin issues statement over M Karunanidhi's health condition,states 'There was unexpected setback in his health but after intense medical care,he's normalising.Doctors' team is continuously monitoring him.Appeal to cadres to not indulge in violence or disturb police or public pic.twitter.com/1tsAoUF4mU
DMK General Secretary K. Anbazhagan, who is older than Karunanidhi, visited the hospital late in the night on hearing about the setback. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K.Palaniswami cut short his visit to Salem and took a flight back to Chennai. He however did not come to the hospital because of crowd management issues.
Hundreds of supporters who have been camping outside the hospital were joined by many more on Sunday. Rumours about their 94-year-old leader's health led to chaotic scenes with police personnel resorting to lathi charge. Close to 500 security personnel have been deployed outside the hospital and even DMK officials were asked to leave the hospital building. It has been reported that even police personnel on leave have been asked to report back to duty.
Thousands of well-wishers were joined by scores of political leaders in praying for the health of the five-time Tamil Nadu CM. Earlier on Sunday, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu visited the hospital. He was accompanied by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit.
Visited Kaveri Hospital and met former Chief Minister Thiru Kalaignar Karunanidhi. Met his family members and doctors and enquired about his health. Doctors said he is stable. Wish him a speedy recovery. @kalaignar89 pic.twitter.com/Q7ay71txzT
Other leaders who called at the hospital where CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O`Brien and BJP General Secretary Muralidhar Rao.
Still earlier, leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi had said they are praying for Karunanidhi's speedy recovery.
Spoke to Thiru @mkstalin and Kanimozhi Ji. Enquired about the health of Kalaignar Karunanidhi Ji and offered any assistance required. I pray for his quick recovery and good health. @kalaignar89
Bound to his wheelchair for the past couple of years, Karunanidhi has been the most multifaceted wily politician who strode Tamil Nadu`s literary and political scene leaving his mark in the socio-economic fabric of the state in the last seven decades. He, however, has been away from active politics for two years due to his health.
Recently Karunanidhi was admitted to Kauvery Hospital for a change of the tracheostomy tube. He is now under the close watch of a team of doctors here.
