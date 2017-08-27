close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Start 'teach to transform' campaign on Teachers Day: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the nation to begin the campaign of `teach to transform, educate to empower and learn to lead` on the occasion of Teachers Day.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Sunday, August 27, 2017 - 18:00

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the nation to begin the campaign of `teach to transform, educate to empower and learn to lead` on the occasion of Teachers Day.

Modi remembered the country`s second President S. Radhakrishnan -- after whom Teachers` Day is celebrated -- and exhorted teachers to undertake teaching on a mission level to transform and empower. 

"This year, when we celebrate Teachers Day, can we take an oath of beginning a campaign `teach to transform, educate to empower and learn to lead`," said Modi in his 35th edition of the "Mann Ki Baat" radio programme.

"He (Radhakrishnan) was the President but all through his life, he saw himself as a teacher. He preferred to live a teacher`s life. He was committed to being a teacher. He was a scholar, a diplomat, the President of India and yet, quintessentially, a teacher. I salute him," Modi said.

He underlined the role of a teacher in sparking a love for learning in the student and quoted famous scientist Albert Einstein, according to whom, the supreme art of teaching lay in awakening "joy in creative expression and knowledge". 

"As we celebrate Teachers Day this year can we come together and take a resolve? Can we run a campaign in mission mode? Teach to Transform, Educate to Empower, Learn to Lead. Can we move ahead with this resolve," Modi asked of the listeners. 

"With this oath, we can fix every aim for a period of five years, create ways to achieve and attain it within the targeted time."

Stating the role of a teacher was vital for the transformation of society, the Prime Minister said in every teacher`s life there are experiences which had transformed some student`s life.

"Collective effort can lead to transformation. Let`s follow the mantra of teach to transform," he said.

TAGS

Narendra Moditeachers dayRadhakrishnanMann Ki BaatAlbert Einstein

From Zee News

HaryanaIndia

Dera violence: Educational institutions in Haryana to stay...

Harvey claims second fatality as floodwaters rise in Texas
World

Harvey claims second fatality as floodwaters rise in Texas

World

Syria backs evacuation deal for Islamic State militants at...

World

Majority of people in France now dissatisfied with Macron:...

Afghan security forces kill 21 militants in Helmand province
WorldAsia

Afghan security forces kill 21 militants in Helmand provinc...

Jammu and Kashmir

J&K: Headless body of man found in river

Second arrest over Buckingham Palace sword attack
EuropeWorld

Second arrest over Buckingham Palace sword attack

World

UK opposition Labour backs soft Brexit, putting pressure on...

Hundreds of Rohingya refugees waiting in no man&#039;s land to enter Bangladesh
World

Hundreds of Rohingya refugees waiting in no man's land...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Women’s Reservation Bill: The battle for 33%

Fundamental ills plague the handloom sector

An ‘impregnable’ fort that couldn’t offer safety

Mass movement for road safety

Why Panchkula violence is not just a police failure