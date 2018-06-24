हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis

State Bank of India Clerk Preliminary Exam (June 23, 2018) Analysis - Slot IV

Every correct answer will fetch 1 mark, while every incorrect answer will reduce the score by 0.25.

by Mayank Garg, Mentor, Career Launcher 

Yesterday was the first day of the SBI Clerk Preliminary Exam 2018. Spanning a period of one week (ending June 30, 2018), the exam is being conducted in four-time slots: 2 each in morning and evening. A total of 100 questions had to be answered in 60 minutes. All the sections, except English Language, were available in both English and Hindi. Every correct answer will fetch 1 mark, while every incorrect answer will reduce the score by 0.25.

The detailed break-up of SBI Clerk Preliminary Exam 2018 is as follows:

The English Language section was more or less along the same lines as the old pattern. Questions on Spot the Error was word based: 4 highlighted words given. Candidate has to find out the incorrect word. Questions from the RC passage were mainly factual. Two questions were from Vocabulary (1 Synonym and 1 Antonym). Overall, the level of difficulty of this section was easy-to-moderate.

Numerical Ability
Number Series (Series Completion) - 5 questions (Easy difficulty)

Approximation/Simplification - 10 questions (Easy-Moderate difficulty)

Data Interpretation (Pie Chart based) - 5 questions (Easy difficulty) 

Comparison of Variables (Quadratic Equations based)-  5 questions (Easy-Moderate difficulty)

Simple Interest & Compound Interest – 1 question (Easy difficulty)

Time, Speed and Distance - 1 question (Easy-Moderate difficulty)

Time and Work - 2 questions (Easy-Moderate difficulty)

Mixtures & Allegations – 1 question (Easy difficulty)

Ages - 1 question (Easy-Moderate difficulty)

Partnership - 1 question (Easy-Moderate difficulty)

Profit, Loss and Discount - 1 question (Easy difficulty)

Average - 1 question (Easy difficulty)

Miscellaneous (Quant based) - 1 question (Easy difficulty) 

There was 1 set of five questions from Data Interpretation (Pie Chart based). The questions on Number Series were easy. The Arithmetic-based questions were primarily from Time and Work, Ratio, SI &amp; CI, Percentages, Ages, Profit, Loss &amp; Discount, etc. The overall difficulty level of this section was easy-to-moderate.

There were three sets of five questions each from linear seating arrangement, data arrangement and data arrangement. No syllogism questions were asked this year. The overall difficulty level of this section was moderate.

Disclaimer: All information on cut-offs, analysis, answer key, and scores are based on independent analysis and evaluation made by Career Launcher. We do not take responsibility for any decision that might be taken, based on this information.

