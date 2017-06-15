State home ministers' meet on internal security postponed

New Delhi: A meeting of state home ministers, called by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss the internal security situation in the country, was postponed for an indefinite period.

The meeting of state home ministers, which was scheduled for July 3, has been postponed "indefinitely", a home ministry official said.

No reason has been cited for the deferment of the meeting, nor a new date given.

Sources said the reluctance of a few non-BJP ruled state governments to participate in the meeting could be the reason for the postponement.

The prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir, cross- border terrorism, Maoist violence and other issues were expected to be discussed at the meeting.

This would have been first such conference on internal security during the NDA government rule.

During the UPA regime, the home ministry used to call a conference of chief ministers every year to discuss issues related to internal security.

However, no such conference was held in the last three years.