States like Bihar, UP, Chattisgarh, MP, Rajasthan keeping India backward: Niti Aayog CEO

NEW DELHI: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Tuesday said that the reason why India is backward is because of the states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. "Eastern part of India particularly states like Bihar, UP, Chattisgarh, MP and Rajasthan is keeping India backward especially on social indicators," he said.

Kant's statement comes at Abdul Gaffar Khan Memorial lecture at Jamia Milia Islamia University.

The Niti Aayog CEO further said that the country has showed improvement on ease of doing business, however, remain backward on human development index.

"While we've improved on ease of doing business, we've remained backward on human development index," he added.

Last month, Niti Aayog launched a baseline ranking mechanism under which 101 most underdeveloped districts of the country which have been termed as 'aspirational' would be competing with each other in terms of performance.

While announcing the launch of ranking for the "Aspirational Districts', NITI Aayog Kant had said, "India cannot grow at a high rate on a long run until these districts catch up, whatever high are the GDP number, it has no meaning until the benefit of growth percolates down to very basic level."