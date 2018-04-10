Statue vandalism continues, another sculptor of BR Ambedkar damaged in Uttar Pradesh

LUCKNOW: In yet another incident of statue defacing and vandalism, a statue of the Father of Indian Constitution B R Ambedkar was allegedly damaged by miscreants near Bhuteshwar temple in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur. The sculptor was, however, restored later on.

According to police, the statue is situated on a land which belongs to a hostel. The investigation is underway.

"The plot of land on which the statue is located is disputed and belongs to a hostel. We are probing if it was done due to dispute or got crumbled due to wear and tear," police said.

Saharanpur: Statue of BR Ambedkar near Bhuteshwar temple, allegedly vandalised by miscreants, being restored. Police say, 'Plot of land on which statue is located is disputed & belongs to a hostel. We're probing if it was done due to dispute or got crumbled due to wear & tear'. pic.twitter.com/vF1CsmSTE0 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 10, 2018

In the wake of statue vandalism, the Uttar Pradesh Home Department on April 8 directed the state police to ensure the security of the sculptors of famous figures in the state. The state police planned to monitor and ensure the security of the statues of famous personalities in the state, Arvind Kumar, principal secretary of Home Department had said.

This had come after several incidents of vandalism of famous personalities, including Mahatma Gandhi, Syama Prasad Mukherjee, E V Ramasamy Periyar and Vladimir Lenin were reported across the country.

In March, two statues of Dr Ambedkar were vandalised within 24 hours in Siddharthnagar and Allahabad. Despite strong words by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and clear directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs, there seems to be no end to incidents of vandalism of statues of iconic leaders and ideologues. Several incidents of statue vandalism have been reported from various parts of the country over the last few months.

Reports of incidents of vandalism of statues started pouring in soon after the results of the Assembly elections in Tripura were declared. Following the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Left bastion, a mob demolished a statue of Communist ideologue Vladimir Lenin in Tripura.

These incidents have sparked a war of words between political parties as well. PM Modi, however, had recently made an appeal to people to not indulge in the vandalism of statues. Following this, the Union Home Ministry had issued a directive to states to ensure that no such incidents take place.