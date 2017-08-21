close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Steps will be taken to remove Sasikala from party: AIADMK MP

By making the announcement, the Palaniswami camp has conceded a key demand of the Panneerselvam faction for the merger that took place today.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 19:23
Steps will be taken to remove Sasikala from party: AIADMK MP
Pic Courtesy: PTI

Chennai: Steps will be taken to AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala by convening the general council meeting, senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP R Vaithilingam on Monday said.

Vaithilingam, a leader of the Palaniswami camp, addressing the merger meet at the party headquarters here, said measures will be initiated soon to remove Sasikala.

By making the announcement, the Palaniswami camp has conceded a key demand of the Panneerselvam faction for the merger that took place today.

Vaithilingam, a former minister, was named party deputy coordinator just before he addressed the meet.

Ahead of the merger, an AIADMK functionary Avadi Kumar told reporters that it was the general council which elected Sasikala and any subsequent action in respect of her expulsion can be taken only by it. 

TAGS

AIADMKSasikalameetingremoveVaithilingam

From Zee News

WorldAsia

Nepal to hold parliamentary polls on November 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assures Centre&#039;s support to EPS, OPS-led TN Govt
India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assures Centre's support...

India

Various steps taken to curb child pornography: Centre to SC

World

Finland stabbing suspect may have been radicalised

ISRO looking for association to enhance PSLV capacity, says ISRO chief AS Kiran Kumar
Space

ISRO looking for association to enhance PSLV capacity, says...

Delhi

First death in capital due to dengue

Panaji bypoll: Manohar Parrikar confident of good voter turnout
Goa

Panaji bypoll: Manohar Parrikar confident of good voter tur...

OPS, EPS factions of AIADMK merge, Panneerselvam takes oath as Tamil Nadu Deputy CM
Tamil Nadu

OPS, EPS factions of AIADMK merge, Panneerselvam takes oath...

152 dead, 1.5 crore people hit by flood in West Bengal, says CM Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal

152 dead, 1.5 crore people hit by flood in West Bengal, say...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

2008 Malegaon blast case: Lt. Col Purohit granted bail; here's everything that you need to know

Ensuring India gets justice | Law Ministry's hits and misses

Fake news: The facts of fiction

National smart grid mission in line with emerging reality

DNA Edit | Train to nowhere: Indian Railways has long gone off track