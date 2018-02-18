Stop behaving as if you're guilty, speak up: Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi and Jaitley

There seems to be no end to Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter over the Punjab National Bank fraud involving billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi, who has fled India. Referring the Pareeksha Pe Charcha programme of PM Modi held on Friday, the Gandhi scion said that he can tell “kids how to pass exams for 2 hours, but won’t speak for 2 minutes on the 22,000 crore banking scam”.

The Congress chief also targeted Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley over the issue, saying he “is in hiding”. His advice to PM Modi and Jaitley in his Twitter attack was – “stop behaving as if you’re guilty! Speak up”.

Rahul tweeted, “PM Modi tells kids how to pass exams for 2 hrs, but won't speak for 2 mins on the 22,000Cr banking scam. Mr Jaitley is in hiding. Stop behaving as if you're guilty! Speak up,” with hashtag #ModiRobsIndia.

He had attacked PM Modi and Jaitley over their silence on the issue on Saturday as well saying, “several ministers are coming - social justice minister, defence minister came. But finance minister and Prime Minister, who are responsible, have not spoken a word about it."

Training guns at PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi had asked him to explain how Rs 22,000 crore was "taken" away from the country's banking system by jeweller Nirav Modi, the main accused, after the demonetisation. He said 90 per cent of the scam took place during the NDA regime and wanted to know what action would be taken in the whole episode.

"This started on November 8, 2016 when Modiji turned 500 and 1000 rupee notes into a scrap. He took out all the money from people`s pockets and put it in the banking system. The strange thing is Modiji (Nirav Modi) takes away Rs. 22,000 crore. The Prime Minister teaches students how to take exams for one hour and 45 minutes. But he can`t tell the nation that Rs. 22,000 crore, the people`s money which Nirav Modiji snatched away, who is responsible for this," he told PTI.

Earlier, the Gandhi scion had tweeted ‘scamster’s escape formula’ and ‘guide to looting India’ over the issue, taking a dig at the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

The Congress president made reference to Indian Premier League (IPL) founder Lalit Modi and Nirav Modi, both of whom flew out of India as alleged scams involving them came to light.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Modi, the Congress leader tweeted that La(Mo) [Lalit Modi] added to Ni(Mo) [Nirav Modi], meeting Na(Mo) [Narendra Modi] results in Bha(Go) [run away]. He accompanied his tweet with hashtag #ModiRobsIndia.