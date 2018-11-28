हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Imran Khan

Stop cross-border terror first: India reacts to Imran Khan's call for peace

India has maintained that peace cannot prevail unless Pakistan stops sheltering terrorists and halts its support to cross-border terrorism.

Stop cross-border terror first: India reacts to Imran Khan&#039;s call for peace
Photo: Twitter/@PTIOfficial

New Delhi: Imran Khan on Wednesday said that Pakistan and India must break shackles of the past and give peace a chance. Shortly after his speech, India reacted by saying that his country ought to first stop cross-border terrorism before its PM calls for bonhomie.

Imran was in Kartarpur in Pakistan for the laying of the foundation stone for Kartarpur Corridor. The event was also attended by Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and union ministers Harsimrat Kaur and HS Puri from the Indian side. On the occasion, the Pakistan Prime Minister admitted that both neighbours had made mistakes in the past but the time now was to learn from them and move forward. The cricketer-turned-politician-turned-PM, however, made no reference to his army and ISI extending support to terrorist organisations that target Jammu and Kashmir. "Deeply regrettable that Pakistan PM chose to politicise the pious occasion meant to realise the long pending demand of Sikh community to develop Kartarpur Corridor by making unwarranted reference to J&K which is integral and inalienable part of India," read a statement from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). "Pakistan is reminded that it must fulfil its international obligations and take effective and credible action to stop providing shelter and all kind of support to cross-border terrorism from territories under its control.

That Pakistan has been unable to tackle home-grown terrorism - often supporting it, is widely recognised by the international community. Ties between the country and the United States too has nosedived in recent months due to Islamabad's inaction against terrorists.

Maintaining that it is a victim and not a supporter of terrorism is an argument that Pakistan has repeatedly used - with little effect. India has countered by saying no talks can take place unless terrorism emanating from Pakistani soil is not eliminated. The Indian government also said that the Kartarpur Corridor should be seen in isolation and that peace talks cannot be resumed as long as terrorism prevails. This was first said by external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and then reiterated by Army chief Bipin Rawat on Wednesday.

Tags:
Imran KhanMEAKartarpurKartarpur corridor

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close