Delhi

Strictly implement ban on Chinese 'majha': Delhi Environment Minister

The Delhi government has already requested Delhi Police commissioner for taking necessary action in implementing an effective ban on any sharp-edged thread for flying kites.

File photo

NEW DELHI: Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain on Wednesday directed the Delhi pollution board to strictly implement the ban on Chinese 'manjha' (kite string) in the city during the upcoming festive season.

The status of implementation of the ban was reviewed in the meeting chaired by the Minister and attended by the Environment Secretary, Member Secretary of Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and other senior officers of the Environment Department and DPCC.

"Use of Chinese manjha or any sharp-edged thread for kite flying poses a grave risk to wildlife and environment besides risk to injuries or death of human beings." "And hence, the Delhi government has put a complete ban on the sale, production, storage, supply, import, and use of kite flying thread made out of nylon, plastic or any other synthetic material including popularly known as Chinese manjha," said a statement released by the minister's office.

It further said that "kite flying in Delhi is permissible only with a cotton thread and any other kite-flying thread that is sharp or made sharp by being laced with glass, metal or any other sharp materials is also banned in the capital". 

The Environment Secretary said that the Delhi government has empowered officers of the level of tehsildars and above in the Revenue Department, officers of the rank of wildlife inspectors and above in the Forest Department, officers of the rank of sub-inspectors and above in Delhi Police and sanitary inspectors, general licensing inspectors and public health inspectors of the MCDs to take action against the violators.

The Delhi government has already requested Delhi Police commissioner, the Divisional Commissioner, Commissioners of three MCDs (North, South and East) for taking necessary action in implementing an effective ban on any sharp-edged thread for flying kites.

Hussain also directed the Environment Department to issue a notice for the awareness of the general public. 

He also appealed to the public to "desist from using Chinese manjha or any sharp-edged thread while flying kites" during Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan.

