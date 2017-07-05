close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Strong possibility of Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati coming together: Lalu Prasad Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, a man known for pulling off surprises, on Wednesday shocked many by saying that there is a big possibility of Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati coming together.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 5, 2017 - 14:28
Strong possibility of Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati coming together: Lalu Prasad Yadav
Pic Courtesy: ANI

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, a man known for pulling off surprises, on Wednesday shocked many by saying that there is a big possibility of Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati coming together.

The seasoned politician opined that if Akhilesh and Mayawati stitch an alliance, then it would be game over for BJP in the 2019 General Elections.

Lalu has been long pitching for a grand alliance at the national level to defeat Modi-powered BJP in the next Lok Sabha polls.

In the recent times, the RJD president has numerous times appealed to the non-BJP parties to "sink their differences" and come together like the Grand Alliance in Bihar to defeat the saffron party in the next Lok Sabha polls.

TAGS

Akhilesh YadavMayawatiLalu Prasad YadavRashtriya Janata DalSamajwadi PartyBahujan Samaj PartyBJP2019 General Elections.

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

Astronomers detect large quantity of methanol around Saturn moon Enceladus
Space

Astronomers detect large quantity of methanol around Saturn...

Jammu and Kashmir

War of words in JK Assembly over GST; Speaker expunges rema...

India &#039;misleading the public&#039; on Sikkim stand-off, says China
India

India 'misleading the public' on Sikkim stand-off...

Blast in Kabul kills two children
WorldAsia

Blast in Kabul kills two children

India

Benjamin Netanyahu and family host PM Narendra Modi for a 3...

WorldAsia

Plane with five aboard reported missing in Indonesia's...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video