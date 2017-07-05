Strong possibility of Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati coming together: Lalu Prasad Yadav

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, a man known for pulling off surprises, on Wednesday shocked many by saying that there is a big possibility of Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati coming together.

The seasoned politician opined that if Akhilesh and Mayawati stitch an alliance, then it would be game over for BJP in the 2019 General Elections.

Lalu has been long pitching for a grand alliance at the national level to defeat Modi-powered BJP in the next Lok Sabha polls.

In the recent times, the RJD president has numerous times appealed to the non-BJP parties to "sink their differences" and come together like the Grand Alliance in Bihar to defeat the saffron party in the next Lok Sabha polls.