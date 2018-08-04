हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
National School of Drama

Student alleges molestation by National School of Drama teacher, case filed

On August 1, the woman had filed a complaint alleging that she was inappropriately touched by the guest teacher, who had come to conduct an examination, the police said. 

New Delhi: In what could be a first, a teacher at a prominent theatre training institute in the capital has been accused of molestation by a girl student, the police said on Saturday.

A molestation case has been registered against the guest teacher after the National School of Drama (NSD) student alleged that he touched her inappropriately.

As part of the examination, she was asked by the guest teacher to enact a scene and during the process, he touched her inappropriately, a senior officer said. 

The guest teacher is a 62-year-old retired professor.

with PTI inputs

