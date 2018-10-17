हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Punjab Police

Students from Kashmir need to submit 'no criminal record' certificate to study in Punjab

Zee News' Kulvir Diwan reports that students from J&K will have to obtain the certificates from police stations back home before studying in the Punjab.

Students from Kashmir need to submit &#039;no criminal record&#039; certificate to study in Punjab
Representational image

Chandigarh: Sources have revealed that Punjab Police recently directed all educational institutes in the state to ask prospective students from Jammu and Kashmir to submit a 'no criminal record' certificate before granting them admission.

Students from J&K who wish to study in Punjab must now obtain a certificate from local police authorities back home which state that he or she has not been involved in either criminal or anti-state activities. Following this, the certificate would be verified by Punjab Police and it is only then that the students would be able to gain admission here.

The decision was taken in the aftermath of suspicions against some students from the state studying in Jalandhar.

There are about 9,000 students from J&K currently studying in Punjab and many more come each year.

Punjab PoliceJ&KPunjab

