Students in Bihar school segregated based on religion and caste

The world may have seen the end of the apartheid years ago but a school in Bihar may still be following practices seen commonly in South Africa till the early 1990s. News agency ANI reported that an educational institute in Vaishali's Lalganj created sections for students based on their religion and caste.

It has been reported that students were put together in sections based on their common caste and religious backgrounds. A complaint was lodged against GA Higher Secondary School and a probe was launched. The Vaishali District Magistrate said that the allegations were found to be true and appropriate action would now be taken. "We had received information about this. It was probed and found to be true. The District Education Officer has directed the concerned department to take action against the Principal."

Child psychologists say that segregation based on artificial lines like caste, colour, religion, language, community, economic background etc creates a deep and unfortunate impression on young minds. While no discrimination can be made on these lines anywhere in the country - whether in jobs or in educational institutes, schools segregating students in this manner is especially dangerous for the future of society.

There has yet been no explanation given by the Principal or administration of GA Higher Secondary School.