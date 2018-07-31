हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
HDFC Educational Crisis Scholarship

Students undergoing financial hurdles extended monetary support under educational crisis scholarship support

Under the scholarship, INR 10,000 as the annual fee and INR 25,000 (maximum) will be given to cover college or university fee to the selected student.

Students undergoing financial hurdles extended monetary support under educational crisis scholarship support
Representational image

NEW DELHI: With the motive of helping students, belonging to the economically and socially disadvantaged section of the society, struggling to fund their school fee pertaining to financial constraint can make the most of this offer. 

Family crisis, bereavement, death, permanent disability or loss of job of the breadwinner of the family, any of such factor leading a student to economic hardships are extended help under HDFC Educational Crisis Scholarship 2018.

The call offers up to INR 10,000 as the annual fee and INR 25,000 (maximum) will be given to cover college or university fee to the selected student.

Below mentioned details are required to be considered eligible for this scholarship call:

- Students of class 6 to post-graduation (degree or diploma courses), part time or full time, from college or universities recognized under AICTE, UGC, State or Central government rules.

-The applicant’s family facing any unfortunate crisis since two years are eligible to apply.

Following documents are required for availing the scholarship:-

-Verification form duly signed and stamped by the school principal/college dean/director.

-Attested copies of last years' mark sheet

-Two copies of address proof

-Doctor's note (in case of illness)

-Salary Slip (if any)

-Class 10/12 mark sheet

-Self-declaration of family income (for self-employed) OR income proof from the employer

Economic hardship or a crisis in the family sometimes has a direct impact on the education of children, often resulting in the child dropping out of school, college or university. Educational Crisis Scholarship Support (ECSS) programme is envisaged to provide interim support for children facing a personal or economic exigency.

Desirous students finding themselves fulfilling the mandated requirements may apply here – 
hdfcbank.com/htdocs/common/ECSS_scholarship.htm.
 
Applications are accepted till August 15, 2018. For technical assistance, call 08448709545, 08527484563. 

Courtesy: buddy4study.com

Tags:
HDFC Educational Crisis ScholarshipECSSHDFC Bankbuddy4study.comZee NewsZMCL

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close