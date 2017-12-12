Subhash Chandra Foundation launches 'Esselerator' program to mentor start-ups

Mumbai: Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra on Tuesday launched the ‘Esselerator’ program under which the Subhash Chandra Foundation will identify and mentor aspiring entrepreneurs. Dr Chandra had launched the Subhash Chandra Foundation to commemorate 90 years of Essel Group and had pledged Rs. 5000 crore of his family wealth towards philanthropic initiatives of the Foundation.

Esselerator seeks to identify and mentor entrepreneurs across start-ups in the fields of Media & Entertainment, MediaTech and EduTech. The program aims to co-develop and nurture 'early & growth stage start-ups' that have the potential to grow into successful companies in the future.

"Essel Group's journey of 90 years has been marked by a series of milestones, which have been driven by a pioneering vision and an undying entrepreneurial spirit," said Dr Chandra at the launch of Esselerator. "As we move ahead in this journey, our aim is to carry forward the entrepreneurial legacy of the Group and with this objective in mind, we had launched the Subhash Chandra Foundation earlier this year to help budding entrepreneurs and educationists, by not just providing them with funds but by creating a chain model."

Dr Chandra added that Esselerator has been launched in partnership with TiE Mumbai and that it 'promises to identify and groom the next generation of thinkers and innovators, who through their unique business models will play a significant role in building the capacity of the nation.'

The shortlisted teams will benefit from comprehensive knowledge and guidance from the best minds in the industry, and training across technology, consumer insights, fund raising and social media tools. Along with TiE Mumbai's strong mentorship and global network, start-ups passing through the Esselerator program will benefit tremendously.

The first round of applicants will be shortlisted through their online applications. The second round will include interviews with the accepted applicants which will be jointly conducted by Esselerator & TiE Mumbai. Further information along with the necessary requirements to apply for this program are available on the Esselerator website - www.subhashchandrafoundation.org/esselerator