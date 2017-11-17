Submit plan to tackle pollution in 2 weeks or get Rs 5 lakh deducted from salary: NGT pulls up state govts

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal has asked all state governments to submit a plan which will be enforced whenever pollution levels in the states are high. Pressing on the immediate need for such a plan, the NGT said that it should be within 2 weeks.

Those failing to file an action plan in two weeks will have to pay a fine of Rs 5 lakh which will be deducted from the salary of the senior most responsible officer, the NGT said.

The plan submitted will cater to the situation when Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) or Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) reports indicate that pollution has reached alarming levels.



The NGT also considered an application submitted stating that construction was underway in Dwarka even after the court had issued restriction orders, issuing a noting to the respondent.



The green court stated on Friday that schools can automatically be shut when pollution levels are severe.



Shop owners in Sarojini Nagar had filed a plea that they allowed to park in front of roads, but NGT termed it as unacceptable. Lashing out at the shop owners, the court said that nobody is willing to park in the parking lot.

"Park in the multilevel car parking in the area. No car will be parked on the road of the market and no excuse will be entertained. We direct Delhi Police, SDMC to ensure that they are continuously present there for 2 weeks for compliance," the NGt said adding that violators will be fined with Rs 5,000 excluding challan.