Subramanian Swamy has a suggestion on what BJP ministers must wear

Controversial Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday suggested his party to ban western clothes for ministers. Taking to Twitter, the politician also had a suggestion on liquor ban for the BJP.

The Rajya Sabha MP tweeted that the BJP should make it a matter of party discipline that its ministers wear “Indian climate friendly clothes”. He termed western dresses as “foreign imposed slavishness”.

“Western dress is a foreign imposed slavishness. BJP should make it of party discipline for Ministers to wear Indian climate friendly clothes,” he tweeted.

In another tweet, Swamy cited Article 49 of the Indian Constitution to advocate ban on alcohol drinks. He asked the BJP to make liquor ban a “part of party discipline”.

“Article 49 of Const directs alcohol drinks be banned. While I am not for penal action, BJP should make as part of party discipline,” the Rajya Sabha MP tweeted.

This comes just a day after Swamy posted a tweet saying no NDA minister had attended the birthday celebration of Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya in the central hall of Parliament. In another tweet the same day, the BJP leader had said that “India is still slave to British imperialist imposition”.

Swamy has often grabbed headlines over his stand on issues like Ram temple. Recently, he was slated to deliver a lecture at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on the topic – Why Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The event was scheduled to take place at JNU’s Koyna hostel. However, the university cancelled the event, inviting the ire of the Rajya Sabha MP.

Reacting to the cancellation of the event, Swamy had said, “JNU is afraid that my ideas will influence the youth,” terming the move as “intolerance”. He had also retweeted a tweet which questioned the alleged 'freedom of speech and tolerance' exercised at the university.