BJP

Subramanian Swamy hints at action against ED officer after CBI 'massacre', blames govt

He termed the crisis in the CBI, with the two top officers being sent on leave and several others being transferred, a massacre. 

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy has hit out at his own party alleging that the Centre is protecting the corrupt. He termed the crisis in the CBI, with the two top officers being sent on leave and several others being transferred, a massacre. 

However, he attacked the Centre saying that he will withdraw all corruption cases that he has filed if the Enforcement Directorate officer Rajeshwar Singh. Singh and his team are due to file a chargesheet against former Finance minister P Chidambaram. 

"The players in the CBI massacre are about to suspend ED’s Rajeshwar so that he cannot file the chargesheet against PC. If so I will have no reason to fight the corrupt since my govt is hell bent on protecting them. I shall then withdraw from all the corruption cases I have filed.

Some reports suggest that Rajeshwar Singh has been close to senior CBI officers who had been building a case against Rakesh Asthana.

CBI director Alok Verma and special director Rakesh Asthana have been engaged in a spat levelling a series of allegations against each other. After the fued came out in ppublic domain, both the top officers were on Wednesday sent on leave.  

The Enforcement Directorate had in earlier in October attached assets worth Rs 54 crore of Karti Chidambaram, son of the former Finance Minister, in India, UK and Spain in connection with the INX Media money laundering case.

The CBI has overhauled the team probing allegations of corruption against Asthana, bringing in completely new faces. Changes have been effected from the investigation officer to the supervisory level. 

M Nageswar Rao, a 1986-batch Odisha cadre IPS officer, who took over the duties and functions of CBI director late last night, appointed Satish Dagar as superintendent of police to probe the case.

BJPSubramanian SwamyCBIP ChidambaramRajeshwar SinghEnforcement DirectorateRakesh AsthanaAlok Verma

