Subramanian Swamy

Whoever likes Musharraf will be given one-way ticket to Pakistan: Subramanian Swamy on Soz's remark

Soz, whose book 'Kashmir: Glimpses of History and the Story of Struggle' will be launched next week, said that Musharraf was correct when he had said that the first choice of Kashmiris would be independence.

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy on Friday lashed out at Congress leader Saifuddin Soz after the latter said former Pakistani dictator Pervez Musharraf was right in assessing that given a choice, Kashmiris would want to be independent.

The BJP leader pointed out that when Soz's daughter was kidnapped by JKLF, Centre helped him to bring her back. Swamy further said that whoever wants to stay in the country must abide by the Constitution.

Hitting out at the Congress veteran, Swamy added that if anyone likes Musharraf, he will be given one-way ticket to Pakistan.

"As central minister he (Saifuddin Soz) benefited from Centre's power when his daughter was kidnapped by JKLF. There's no use helping these people. Whoever wants to stay here can stay abiding by the Constitution, if they like Musharraf we'll give them a one-way ticket (to Pakistan)," Swamy told news agency ANI.

Soz, whose book 'Kashmir: Glimpses of History and the Story of Struggle' will be launched next week, said that Musharraf was correct when he had said that the first choice of Kashmiris would be independence.

"Musharraf said Kashmiris don't want to merge with Pakistan, their first choice is independence. The statement was true then and remains true now also. I say the same but I know that it is not possible," Soz had told ANI.

Previously too, Soz sparked row saying that terrorist Burhan Wani should have been kept alive for talks and that India - not Pakistan - is responsible for problems plaguing Jammu and Kashmir.

His latest statement and details outlined in his books though are likely to create a political furore once again because they come barely days after BJP broke parted ways with PDP in the state.

