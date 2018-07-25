हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Subramanian Swamy

Subramanian Swamy moves SC for enforcement of right to worship at Ayodhya site

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday moved Supreme Court over his plea seeking enforcement of the right to pray at the controversial Ram janambhoomi in Ayodhya.

Image Courtesy: PTI

DELHI: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday moved Supreme Court over his plea seeking enforcement of the right to pray at the controversial Ram janambhoomi in Ayodhya.

The Supreme Court said that the judgement has been reserved in the main matter regarding the reference to Constitution Bench and will consider the plea after the judgment is pronounced, ANI reported. 

This is the second time in July that Swamy has moved Supreme Court with his plea. Earlier on July 3, Supreme Court had declined Swamy's plea over the fundamental right to worship at Ayodhya site. The court had asked him to mention it 'later on'. "You mention it later on," the bench said. Swamy had said that the term "later on" was very subjective and added that he would mention his plea for hearing after 15 days again. 

On March 14, a special bench of the CJI and Justices Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer had dashed the hopes of activists like Shyam Benegal and Teesta Setalvad to intervene in the Ayodhya land dispute case and made it clear that only the parties to original lawsuits would be allowed contest.

It had also disallowed Swamy, at whose instance the cases were fast-tracked, from intervening in the main case.

However, the bench considered Swamy's submission that he had not sought to intervene in the matter but had filed a separate writ petition seeking enforcement of his fundamental right to worship at the birthplace of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

"I had filed a writ petition saying that I have a fundamental right to worship and this is a superior right than property right," Swamy had said.

"As we are not inclined to permit the intervention application, the writ petition filed by the applicant (Swamy) shall stand revived and it shall be dealt with by the appropriate bench in accordance with law," the bench had said.

The special bench of the apex court is considering 14 appeals filed against the high court judgement delivered in four civil suits.

A three-judge bench of the Allahabad High Court, in a 2:1 majority ruling, had in 2010 ordered that the land be partitioned equally among three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

