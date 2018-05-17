हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Thundershowers

Sudden weather change in Delhi results in high-speed winds, dust storm

Despite the day being hot and mercury well and truly in the 40C region, several parts of Delhi and adjoining Noida and Gurgaon witnessed a windy evening accompanied by slight drizzle. 

Sudden weather change in Delhi results in high-speed winds, dust storm
Representational image courtesy Pixabay

New Delhi: The National Capital Region (NCR) was in for some relief from rising mercury when sudden high-speed winds and slight drizzle brought the mercury down a few notches on Thursday evening.

Despite the day being hot and mercury well and truly in the 40C region, several parts of Delhi and adjoining Noida and Gurgaon witnessed a windy evening accompanied by slight drizzle. As has become the norm, the winds did blow up dust which caused problems for motorists who were caught unawares.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Delhi Traffic Police however did not report any disruptions on the road despite the weather changing just around the time evening rush hour sets in.

Tags:
ThundershowersDust stormDelhi WeatherNCR weatherNoida weathergurgaon weather
Next
Story

Varanasi flyover collapse: UP Setu Nigam's top officials could face severe action

Must Watch