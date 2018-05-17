Sudden weather change in Delhi results in high-speed winds, dust storm

New Delhi: The National Capital Region (NCR) was in for some relief from rising mercury when sudden high-speed winds and slight drizzle brought the mercury down a few notches on Thursday evening.

Despite the day being hot and mercury well and truly in the 40C region, several parts of Delhi and adjoining Noida and Gurgaon witnessed a windy evening accompanied by slight drizzle. As has become the norm, the winds did blow up dust which caused problems for motorists who were caught unawares.

Punjab looks safe from the #duststorm right now...Haryana & Delhi, brace for impact pic.twitter.com/Dp7MXQwZsl — Dr Malwinder Singh (@malwinder25) May 17, 2018

#WATCH: Dust storm & strong winds lash parts of Delhi, visuals from Raj Ghat. pic.twitter.com/p3c7ekIB3f — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2018

Delhi Traffic Police however did not report any disruptions on the road despite the weather changing just around the time evening rush hour sets in.