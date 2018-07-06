हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Suggested Sonia Gandhi to get Rahul married to a 'good Brahmin girl' but she didn't agree: TDP MP

Reddy claimed that he had told Sonia Gandhi that since her son needs the support of Brahmins in Uttar Pradesh, he should get married to a 'good Brahmin girl'.

NEW DELHI: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's marriage has been a topic of discussion on several occasions among politicians and others alike. Adding to the list of well-wishers of the Gandhi family is Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP JC Diwakar Reddy who had a suggestion for Rahul's wedding.

Reddy claimed that he had told United Progressive Alliance chief and Rahul's mother Sonia Gandhi that since her son needs the support of Brahmins in Uttar Pradesh, he should get married to a 'good Brahmin girl'.

"When I was in Congress I suggested to Sonia Gandhi that Rahul needs the support of UP Brahmins. The brahmin community is ruling in UP. That is why I suggested to her that get Rahul married to a good Brahmin girl. But Sonia Gandhi didn't listen to me," Reddy said. The video in which Reddy made the claim was reportedly recorded on July 4. 

Earlier in May this year, there were rumours that MLA from Rae Bareli Sadar Aditi Singh had proposed to Rahul. However, annoyed by the rumours, Aditi had said that Rahul is like brother to her. She had claimed that such rumours had been floated as a propaganda in the wake of the Karnataka elections.

Photographs of Rahul with Aditi had also been circulated on social media with a caption that Rahul had finally found a match and that Sonia Gandhi was in talks with Aditi's family to finalise the wedding.

