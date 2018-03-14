Sukma Naxal attack: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi among other politicos offer condolences

NEW DELHI: Nine Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were on Tuesday killed and six others were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.

ASI RKS Tomar, constable Ajay Kumar Yadav, constable Manoranjan Lanka, constable Jitendra Singh, constable Shobhit Sharma, constable Manoj Singh, constable Dharmendra Singh, constable Chandra HS and head constable Lakshman lost their lives in the blast.

Officials said the incident took place around 12:30 pm along the Kistaram-Palodi road of the district when the troops of the 212th battalion of the CRPF were out on an operation.

The Naxals used a lot of explosives to blow up the vehicle, a state police official said.

Following the tragedy, political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh took to Twitter and expressed their condolences to the families of the jawans who lost their lives.

PM Modi: India salutes the brave CRPF personnel who were martyred in the attack in Sukma, Chhattisgarh. My thoughts are with the families and friends of the brave martyrs. The nation stands shoulder to shoulder with them in this hour of grief.

India salutes the brave @crpfindia personnel who were martyred in the attack in Sukma, Chhattisgarh. My thoughts are with the families and friends of the brave martyrs. The nation stands shoulder to shoulder with them in this hour of grief. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2018

Rajnath Singh: Today's IED blast in Sukma, Chhattisgarh is deeply distressing. I bow to each and every security personnel who attained martyrdom while serving the nation. My heartfelt condolences to the families of those personnel who lost their lives in Sukma blast. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured jawans. I spoke to DG @crpfindia regarding the Sukma incident and asked him to leave for Chhattisgarh.

My heartfelt condolences to the families of those personnel who lost their lives in Sukma blast. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured jawans. I spoke to DG @crpfindia regarding the Sukma incident and asked him to leave for Chhattisgarh. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 13, 2018

Rahul Gandhi: The Maoist attack in Sukma, Chhattisgarh in which 9 CRPF jawans lost their lives is tragic. It reflects a deteriorating internal security situation due to flawed policies. My condolences to the families of those killed. To those who have been injured, I wish a speedy recovery.

The Maoist attack in Sukma, Chhattisgarh in which 9 CRPF jawans lost their lives is tragic. It reflects a deteriorating internal security situation due to flawed policies. My condolences to the families of those killed. To those who have been injured, I wish a speedy recovery. — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) March 13, 2018

Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh: Deeply anguished by the demise of our Jawans in the Sukma IED blast. Deepest condolences to the families of the brave martyrs and constant prayers for those injured. I am overwhelmed with grief on this loss.

Deeply anguished by the demise of our Jawans in the Sukma IED blast. Deepest condolences to the families of the brave martyrs and constant prayers for those injured. I am overwhelmed with grief on this loss. — Dr Raman Singh (@drramansingh) March 13, 2018

Twelve personnel of the force were killed on March 11, 2017, in the Bheji area of the district and their arms looted, when Naxals ambushed their patrol party. A few days later on April 24, 2017, twenty-five personnel of the paramilitary were killed in a similar ambush in Sukma.