Sukma: Two Maoists killed in encounter with security forces

An exchange of fire took place near Sukma's Kista Ram village in Chhattisgarh between Maoists and a joint team of Special Task Force (STF) and District Reserve Guard (DRG).

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Sunday, August 13, 2017 - 11:09
Sukma: An exchange of fire took place near Sukma's Kista Ram village in Chhattisgarh between Maoists and a joint team of Special Task Force (STF) and District Reserve Guard (DRG).

"The dead bodies of two Maoists were recovered along with one pistol, one Bharmar gun and other item," said Superintendents of Police (SP) Abhishek Meena.

Further details are awaited.

