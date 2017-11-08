Summer Placements 2017 at IIM Indore witnesses 20% increase in average stipend

INDORE: The average stipend at Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore witnessed an increase of 20 per cent in the summer stipend for the first year batches of Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) and five-year Integrated Programme in Management.

Nearly 543 students, includes 447 PGP and 96 IPM students, participated in the summer placement process this year.

Top recruiters of 2017 include Aditya Birla Group, Amazon, Boston Consulting Group, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HUL and P&G.

Other recruiters were American Express, Credit Suisse, D.E Shaw, Ernst & Young, ITC, JP Morgan Chase and Mahindra & Mahindra, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, General Electric, IMS Consulting Group, Macquarie Investment Bank, Nestlé, Synergy Consulting and United Breweries.

Finance and Sales and Marketing emerged as the top choices for students with 32% of the batch opting for each. Nearly 17% opted for consulting while 10% chose General Management roles.

Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI) sector witnessed internship offers from American Express, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, CIMB Malaysia, Credit Suisse, D.E. Shaw, Deutsche Bank, Edelweiss, Fidelity Investments, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JPMorgan Chase, Macquarie Investment Bank, Nomura, Reserve Bank of India and Royal Bank of Scotland.

The roles offered ranged from Asset Management, Corporate Banking, Credit Analysis, Equity Research, Investment Banking, Retail Banking, Risk Analytics Management, and Wealth Management.

In Sales and Market, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), recruiters included like AkzoNobel, Asian Paints, Britannia, ConAgra Foods, Dabur, HUL, ITC, LOréal, Marico, Nestlé, P&G, Pidilite and United Breweries.

Non-FMCG recruiters included the likes of Airtel, Bajaj Auto, Bentley Motors, Cipla, Decathlon, Eli Lilly and Company, GSK, Mattel, Philips, Puma, Raymond, Royal Enfield, Sun Pharma, Vodafone, Google and UnitedHealth Group.

IPM students were offered in recruited by several marquee recruiters including Aditya Birla Group, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Loréal, Nomura Holdings and United Breweries.

Over 10 students received internship offers at international locations frpm Bentley Motors, CIMB Malaysia, ConAgra Foods, Macquarie Investment Bank and Mount Meru Group.