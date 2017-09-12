Sunanda Pushkar death case: Court directs Delhi Police to de-seal Hotel Leela's suite

New Delhi: A Patiala House court on Tuesday directed Delhi Police to de-seal the room of Hotel Leela where former union minister Shashi Tharoor's wife Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in January 2014.

On September 4, the court had cracked down on the Delhi Police for delaying the de-sealing of the room.

The hotel had claimed that due to the sealing of the suite, which costs between Rs 55,000 and Rs 61,000 a night, it has suffered a loss of over Rs 50 lakh in the last three years.

Sunanda Pushkar, 52, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Delhi's Hotel Leela Palace on January 17, 2014. The suite was sealed henceforth.

A FIR was registered by Delhi Police on January 1, 2015, against unknown persons under Section 302 (murder).

Sunanda Pushkar was found dead on the night of January 17, 2014.